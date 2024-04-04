April 3, 2024
Lovely Runner To Blood Free: K-dramas Releasing In April 2024
Chief Detective 1958: It will follow the story of a detective with the highest arrest rate. He teams up with three colleagues to break the norms of corruption. It will debut on April 19 on MBC.
Source: IMDb
Lovely Runner: The story of Ryoo Seon-jae, a top star who sadly ends his life, and his romance with Im Sol who goes back to save him. It will release on TvN on April 8.
Source: IMDb
Parasyte: The Grey: People must rise to combat unidentified parasites after they violently take over human hosts and gain power. It will premiere on Netflix from April 5.
Source: IMDb
Blood Free: Ending years of humans eating animal meat, BF now dominates the genetically engineered meat market but some people begin to doubt the company's CEO. It will release on April 10 Disney+.
Source: IMDb
Missing Crown Prince: Crown Prince Yi Gun finds himself in trouble when he is kidnapped by a woman named Choi Myeong-Yoon. She plans to marry the crown prince. The show will debut on MBN on April 13.
Source: IMDb