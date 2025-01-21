Republic Entertainment Desk

Loveyapa Promotions: Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor Strike A Pose For Paps

Makers of Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, build anticipation ahead of the film's February 7 release.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor oozes effortless glamour in a sleeveless, sheer top with delicate white embroidery for Loveyapa promotions.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan was spotted in a grey t-shirt and denim. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

The lead actors struck a pose together. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor elevates her sheer embroidered ensemble with minimalist yet striking accessories, including delicate floral earrings that add a touch of femininity.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Junaid Khan spotted in front of the paparazzi, dressed casually in a gray shirt and denim jeans.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Loveyapa is a gripping drama that unfolds when a couple swaps phones, exposing dark secrets and testing their relationship, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Source: Varinder chawla

