Loveyapa Promotions: Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor Strike A Pose For Paps

Makers of Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, build anticipation ahead of the film's February 7 release.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor oozes effortless glamour in a sleeveless, sheer top with delicate white embroidery for Loveyapa promotions.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan was spotted in a grey t-shirt and denim.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The lead actors struck a pose together.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor elevates her sheer embroidered ensemble with minimalist yet striking accessories, including delicate floral earrings that add a touch of femininity.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Junaid Khan spotted in front of the paparazzi, dressed casually in a gray shirt and denim jeans.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Loveyapa is a gripping drama that unfolds when a couple swaps phones, exposing dark secrets and testing their relationship, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.
Source: Varinder chawla