April 18, 2024
Low Budget South Indian Films That Earned In Crores
Kantara, despite a budget of Rs 16 crore, grossed over Rs 400 crore at the box office, making it one of the year's most successful films.
Source: IMDb
Rangi Taranga is made on the budget of 1.5 box-office and earned ₹43 crore. A reclusive novelist and his wife return to their ancestral village, where mysterious events unfolded.
777 Charlie is the film which was shot on a minimum budget of 20 crores and earned Rs 71 crores at the box office.
The Kirik party was produced with a budget of ₹4 crore and grossed ₹50 crore at the box office. The Kirik Party is a tale of a group of mischievous students of an engineering students.
2018 is a 2023 Indian Malayalam disaster film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, with a budget of ₹26 crore and a box office of ₹176 crore.
Karthikeya 2 is a 2022 Telugu-language mystery action-adventure film directed by Chandoo Mondeti, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, with a budget of ₹15 crore. It earned ₹117 cr.
Love Today is a 2022 Indian Tamil romantic comedy film directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, with a budget of ₹5 crore and a box office of ₹100 crore.
