February 13, 2024
Madame Web Premiere: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeny And Other Cast Members Arrive In Style
The world premiere of Madame Web took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. It was attended by the lead star Dakota Johnson.
Source: X
Another cast member Sydney Sweeney graced the red carpet in a strapless, embellished gown.
Source: X
The two stars also came together to pose for the paps.
Source: X
Isabela Merced, who plays Anya Corazon in the movie, took part in the premiere event.
Source: X
Cast member Celeste O'Connor stunned in a red ensemble.
Source: X
The former member of the Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui was also at the red carpet.
Source: X