Mahesh Babu 49th Birthday: Athadu To Okkadu, Best Movies To Watch

In the movie titled Athadu, Nandu, a professional killer, unintentionally causes Pardhu's death, evacuating himself by entering his friend's household.

Nenokkadine is a 2014 Telugu psychological thriller film directed by Sukumar, featuring Mahesh Babu as Gautham and his son Gautham Krishna as young Gautham.

In Okkadu, Ajay Varma (Mahesh Babu) plays a Hyderabad-based Kabaddi player who rescues Swapna Reddy (Bhumika Chawla) from the clutches of Obul Reddy (Prakash Raj), a notorious faction leader.

In Murari, Mahesh Babu plays a fun-loving youngster who falls in love with Vasundhara, but their happiness is disrupted by a goddess's curse on his family, triggering a series of unfortunate events.

In "Pokiri", Mahesh Babu plays Pandu/Krishna Manohar, an undercover cop who infiltrates a mafia gang to bring down a notorious crime lord, showcasing his fearless and charismatic persona.

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu plays Bharat Ram, a young and charismatic CM of Andhra Pradesh, who fights for positive change, corruption-free governance, and inspires with his idealistic leadership.

Srimanthudu stars Mahesh Babu as Harsha Vardhana, a wealthy businessman, and his idealistic love, Charusheela, who faces challenges from politicians, henchmen, and his father's death.

