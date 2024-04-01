April 1, 2024
Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Other Movies Releasing In Theatres In April
Bade Miyaan Chothe Miyaan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. This movie will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10.
Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen as a football coach in the movie titled Maidaan. This movie revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie will also release on April 10.
The romantic comedy The Family Star stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie will release on April 5, 2024.
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia stars in the Tamil horror comedy, Aranmanai 4. It is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series. The movie will be released on April 11, 2024
Dev Patel's directorial Monkey Man is also expected to hit the theatres this month. The film also marks Sobhita Dhulipala's Hollywood debut.
