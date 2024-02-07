January 19, 2024
Main Atal Hoon To Thalaivii: Hindi Language Political Biopics Worth A Watch
The recently released Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film has been directed by Ravi Jadhav with Rishi Virmani penning the formidable script.
Source: IMDb
Kangana Ranaut stars as J Jayalalithaa in 2021 film Thalaivii. The film has been directed by AL Vijay and can be streamed on Netflix.
Source: X
Thackeray traces the political career of Balasaheb Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. The Abhijit Panse directorial can be streamed on Netflix.
Source: X
Vijay Gutte directs Anupam Kher in The Accidental Prime Minister which features the actor essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The film can be streamed on Zee 5.
Source: X
Feroz Abbas Khan directs Akshaye Khanna, who plays Harilal Gandhi to Darshan Jariwala's Mohandas Karam Chand Gandhi, in 2007 film Gandhi, My Father. The film can be streamed on Jio Cinema.
Source: X
Paresh Rawal stars as Vallabhbhai Patel in 1993 Ketan Mehta directorial Sardar.
Source: X