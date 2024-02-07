January 24, 2024
Major, India, Jana Gana Mana: South Indian Patriotic Films To Watch This Republic Day 2024
Indian: A veteran freedom fighter enraged with the rising crime and corruption in the society murders all the wrong doers one by one using an ancient martial arts technique.
Source: Prime Video
Major: Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Source: Major
Jana Gana Mana (2022) - Co-starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mamta Mohandas, the film revolves around the murder of a professor and how a lawyer seeks justice in the courtroom.
Source: IMDb
Vedam: Stories of 5 people, an educated slum dweller, an aspiring rock star, an old villager, a prostitute and an ostracized Muslim man; all lead up to a night in a hospital filled with jeopardy.
Source: IMDb
Kaalapani: Govardhan, a doctor by profession, is wrongly accused of bombing a train and is jailed by the British in Cellular Jail, also known as Kala Pani, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Source: IMDb