March 31, 2024
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Celebrate Easter Together
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Easter together on March 31.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The couple was spotted stepping out in casual outfits.
Arjun donned an all-black ensemble for the outing.
He is anticipating the release of his next Singham Again.
Malaika, on the other hand, donned a white shirt with printed shorts.
The couple's photos and videos are doing rounds on social media.
