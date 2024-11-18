Malaika Arora's Chic Autumn Look: Ruffled Crop Top Meets Olive Cargo Pants

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was snapped in the city on Sunday evening, turning heads with her effortless style.
The 49-year-old actress wore a stunning white miniscule crop top with low-hung sleeves and a ruffled appearance, paired with olive-coloured cargo pants featuring large pockets and a baggy fit.
Malaika kept her decolletage bare, ditching jewellery for a casual look that exuded elegance. She carried a beige tote bag and paired her outfit with metallic silver platform heels.
Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun, showcasing her radiant bare skin that glowed even in the night.
Malaika's chic casual look proved that even a casual outing can be made fashionable with the right attitude and style sensibilities.
The actress's spotting comes amidst her ongoing projects and public appearances, cementing her status as a fashion icon in the Bollywood industry.
