Republic Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora's Chic Autumn Look: Ruffled Crop Top Meets Olive Cargo Pants

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was snapped in the city on Sunday evening, turning heads with her effortless style.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

The 49-year-old actress wore a stunning white miniscule crop top with low-hung sleeves and a ruffled appearance, paired with olive-coloured cargo pants featuring large pockets and a baggy fit.

Source: Varinder chawla

Malaika kept her decolletage bare, ditching jewellery for a casual look that exuded elegance. She carried a beige tote bag and paired her outfit with metallic silver platform heels.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun, showcasing her radiant bare skin that glowed even in the night.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Malaika's chic casual look proved that even a casual outing can be made fashionable with the right attitude and style sensibilities.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress's spotting comes amidst her ongoing projects and public appearances, cementing her status as a fashion icon in the Bollywood industry.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress's spotting comes amidst her ongoing projects and public appearances, cementing her status as a fashion icon in the Bollywood industry.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla