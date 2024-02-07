January 26, 2024
Malayalam Actress Swasika Vijay Shares Photos From Beach Wedding With Prem Jacob
Swasika Vijay, who gained popularity for playing the titular role in the popular Malayalam television series Seetha, recently got married to Prem Jacob.
The couple tied the knot in a dreamy beach wedding ceremony on January 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
The pictures from the event were shared by them on their social media handles.
The actress wore a Kanjeevaram saree for her big day, which she paired with a sheer matching blouse and a scallop dupatta.
She accessorised her ensemble with matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a chunky choker necklace.
Prem, on the other hand, sported a printed cream-hued sherwani.
Swasika Vijay and Prem Jacob first worked together in the soap opera Manam Pole Mangalyam, which aired from 2020 to 2022.
