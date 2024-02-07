January 26, 2024

Malayalam Actress Swasika Vijay Shares Photos From Beach Wedding With Prem Jacob

Swasika Vijay, who gained popularity for playing the titular role in the popular Malayalam television series Seetha, recently got married to Prem Jacob.

Source: Instagram

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy beach wedding ceremony on January 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Source: Instagram

The pictures from the event were shared by them on their social media handles.

Source: Instagram

The actress wore a Kanjeevaram saree for her big day, which she paired with a sheer matching blouse and a scallop dupatta.

Source: Instagram

She accessorised her ensemble with matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a chunky choker necklace.

Source: Instagram

Prem, on the other hand, sported a printed cream-hued sherwani.

Source: Instagram

Swasika Vijay and Prem Jacob first worked together in the soap opera Manam Pole Mangalyam, which aired from 2020 to 2022.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide