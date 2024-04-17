April 17, 2024
Malayalam Thriller Films That You Should Not Miss
Memories is about Sam Alex, a drunk ex-cop, who investigates a series of murders, leading to a serial killer and unexpected revelations.
Source: IMDb
Drishyam is about a man who goes to great lengths to save his family from punishment after an accidental crime, directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by him, starring Mohanlal.
Anjaam Pathira revolves around a team of police who are on the trail of a serial killer, but with fellow officers as victims, they must catch and solve the case in time.
El Vizah Poonchira is about two police officers at a hilltop wireless station who solve a woman's body parts mystery. This movie stars Soubin Shahir, Sudhi Koppa, and Jude Anthany Joseph.
Anweshippin Kandethum explores two significant crimes in Kerala and the subsequent investigation by Sop, directed by Darwin Kuriakose, the film is written by Jinu Abraham.
Manjummel Boys is about a group of friends who embark on a daring rescue mission to save their friend from the dangerous Guna Caves, a deep pit where no one has ever been brought back.
Kireedam is about a young man whose life is thrown into chaos when he intervenes to save his cop father from a ruthless local outlaw. Directed by Sibi Malayil, the film is written by A.K. Lohithadas.
