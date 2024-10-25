Republic Entertainment Desk

Mallika Sherawat Celebrates Her Birthday In Purple Pink Outfit

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat celebrates her special day in style! Born on October 24, 1977, Mallika turns 48 today.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mallika rocks a stunning purple-pink outfit, perfect for her birthday celebration. The actress pairs a vibrant purple pink one piece dress. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mallika's outfit features a flowy purple pink deep v dress along with statement accessories, including a bold necklace and earrings.

Source: Varinder Chawla

 From bold red-carpet looks to chic street style, Mallika's fashion sense never disappoints.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mallika Sherawat radiates glamour, walking elegantly in her vibrant purple-pink birthday outfit. Elegant and poised, Mallika Sherawat left the paparazzi stunned. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mallika Sherawat celebrates her birthday in style, posing for the paparazzi with a sleek clutch that complements her stunning purple-pink outfit.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mallika Sherawat shared a birthday cake with paparazzi, happily posing to their special day.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mallika Sherawat's birthday look is complete with her gorgeous, flowy hair. The actress's luscious, framing her stunning face and accentuating her elegant features.

Source: Varinder chawla

Mallika Sherawat adorned herself in a vibrant purple-pink outfit, her smile shining brighter than her stunning outfit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

With a dazzling smile, Mallika Sherawat owns the spotlight in her stunning birthday outfit.

Source: Varinder Chawla