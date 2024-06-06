June 6, 2024
Manamey To Harom Hara: Telugu Movies To Look Forward To
Rakshana is a Telugu action drama film directed by Prandeep Thakore, featuring Payal Rajput as the main lead and supporting roles. The movie will release in theaters on June 7th, 2024.
Source: IMDb
Manamey is a Telugu romantic family drama film directed by Sriram Adittya, set to release on 7 June 2024, featuring Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, Vikram Aditya, Seerat Kapoor.
Source: IMDb
Satyabhama is about an ACP Satyabhama investigates a missing person case, uncovering dark secrets in shadowy towns. The movie will release on June 7th, 2024.
Source: IMDb
Love Mouli is a Telugu romantic adventure film directed by Avaneendra, featuring Navdeep, Pankhuri Gidwani, and Charvi Dutta. Th movie will release on June 7th, 2024.
Source: IMDb
Magic is a Telugu musical entertainer movie directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, featuring Sara Arjun as the lead, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie will release on 14 Jun 2024.
Source: IMDb
Harom Hara is about Harom Hara is an action thriller film directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, featuring Sudheer Babu. The movie will release on 14 June, 2024.
Source: IMDb
Tyson Naidu is a Telugu action drama film directed by Saagar K Chandra, featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The movie will release on 14 Jun 2024.
Source: IMDb