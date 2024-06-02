June 2, 2024
Mani Ratnam Birthday: Movies Of Popular Director
Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring a soulful soundtrack, tells the story of Roja, a woman whose husband is kidnapped by militants in Kashmir, earning three National Awards.
Source: IMDb
Bombay directed by Mani Ratnam, follows a Hindu couple in Bombay during the 1992 riots, highlighting communal tension, bloodshed, and religious prejudice.
Dil Se is about a radio broadcaster's attraction to a mysterious woman triggers a tidal wave of powerful emotions and desires, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity G Zinta.
Anjali is about Chitra who discovers her child, believed dead, is alive but suffering from mental illness, causing her family significant challenges in caring for her.
Mouna Ragma explores the complex emotions of a young woman in an arranged marriage, grappling with her recovery from her lover's death.
Guru is set in 1958, villager Gurukant Desai, a tycoon, arrives in Bombay and becomes the largest in Indian history, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
O Kadhal Kanmani is about two young lovers, compatible and agreeing on marriage as futile, struggle with emotions when witnessing unconditional love from an older couple.
