February 2, 2024
Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha: Meet Cast Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi teaser was released by the makers on February 1. It gave a glimpse of Manisha Koirala as one of the courtesans.
Source: Netflix
Sonakshi Sinha was another character introduced from the lavish world of Bhansali.
Bhansali's expertly crafted—and which is emblematic of his cinematic aesthetic— the world is glimpsed in the teaser, along with Aditi Rao Hydari's characters. Aditi Rao Hydari
Sharmin Segal will also be seen in an important role in the web series.
Sanjeeda Shaikh was seen in a green saree.
Richa Chadha looked suave and stylish in a saree with sunglasses.
