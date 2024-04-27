April 27, 2024
Mankatha To Vakeel Saab: Films Re-Releasing In Theatres On May 1
The blockbuster film Billa, directed by Vishnuvardhan and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, starring Ajith, Nayanthara, Namitha, Santhanam, Prabhu is set to release on May 1, 2024.
Source: IMDb
Saran directed the 1998 romantic drama Kaadhal Mannan, starring Ajith, Vivek, and Maanu. It will re-release in Tamil Nadu on May 1.
Source: IMDb
Ajith starrer heist thriller Mankatha, directed by Prabhu, is all set to re-release on May 1. It was a blockbuster at the time of its release.
Source: IMDb
Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan is the remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. Initially released in 2021, the film will witness a re-release on May 1.
Source: IMDb
Previously, several films including Kick, Ghilli and Baasha among others re-released in theatres.
Source: IMDb
Shankar Dada MBBS, an adaptation of the 2003 Hindi hit Munna Bhai MBBS, too saw a re-release on November 4, 2023.
Source: IMDb