March 29, 2024
Mannara Chopra Turns 33: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Others Attend Birthday Bash
Mannara Chopra recently rang in her 33rd birthday with a close-knit celebration in Mumbai.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chopra, cousin to the birthday girl, marked her presence at the event.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas who was matching Mannara's bright choice of aesthetic.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Mannara had recently spent the occasion of Holi with the couple - an intimate family bash, hosted in Noida by them.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka and Mannara were photographed indulging in candid banter as they walked into the restaurant hand in hand.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Also present at the bash, was Mannara's aunt and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Here, the birthday girl can be seen posing along side her cousin brother, Siddharth Chopra.
Source: Varinder Chawla