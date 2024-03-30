March 29, 2024

Mannara Chopra Turns 33: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Others Attend Birthday Bash

Mannara Chopra recently rang in her 33rd birthday with a close-knit celebration in Mumbai.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chopra, cousin to the birthday girl, marked her presence at the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas who was matching Mannara's bright choice of aesthetic.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mannara had recently spent the occasion of Holi with the couple - an intimate family bash, hosted in Noida by them.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka and Mannara were photographed indulging in candid banter as they walked into the restaurant hand in hand.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Also present at the bash, was Mannara's aunt and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Here, the birthday girl can be seen posing along side her cousin brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Source: Varinder Chawla

