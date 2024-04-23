April 23, 2024
Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Films You Shouldn't Miss
Gangs of Wasseypur is about a clash that leads to Khan's expulsion from Wasseypur, sparking a bloody feud spanning three generations. Anurag Kashyap directed the film. IMDb rate: 8.2
Source: IMDb
Aligarhis about a gay professor in a small orthodox city faces a sting operation that exposes his sexual orientation to the nation.
Source: IMDb
1971 is a film, directed by Amrit Sagar and written by Piyush Mishra, follows six brave soldiers who escape Pakistan Army's clutches, risking their lives for their journey home. IMDb rate: 8.2
Source: IMDb
Shool revolves around the film that tells the story of an honest cop in Bihar, facing brutal lawlessness and the constant suffering he endures before chaos breaks loose. IMDb rate: 7.7
Source: IMDb
Special 26 is about a gang of con-men steals wealthy businessmen and politicians by posing as C.B.I and income tax officers, directed by Neeraj Pandey and written by Pandey. IMDb rate: 8
Source: IMDb
Rajneeti is aoput Samar, a political family son, plans to move to the USA with his girlfriend but is forced into the world of politics after his father's death.
IMDb rate: 7.1
Source: IMDb