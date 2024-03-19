March 19, 2024
Manushi Chhillar Shares A Glimpse Of Her Udaipur Vacation
Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her Udaipur vacation.
Source: Instagram
Manushi donned a pastel-coloured sharara set during her stay in Udaipur.
Manushi kept her tresses open and opted for a dewy makeup.
Manushi relaxed while catching a glimpse of the picturesque scenery.
Manushi captioned her post, "Udaipur #Photodump."
Manushi shared a photo of the beautiful places she visited in Udaipur.
