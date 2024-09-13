disha sharma
Mardaani To Drishyam: Hindi Crime Thrillers To Watch On Amazon Prime
Mardaani follows Shivani Shivaji Roy, a Mumbai Crime Branch cop, as she investigates the mastermind behind a child trafficking mafia.
Source: IMDb
Once Upon A Time in Mumbai is set the 1970s Mumbai, a smuggler gains power, a younger gangster attempts to overthrow him, and a police officer is caught in the middle.
Source: IMDb
Talaash is about Inspector Surjan Shekhawat who faces a challenging case, struggling with his marriage and dealing with a depressing past, while relying on the help of prostitute Rosie.
Source: IMDb
Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022): The actors reunited in this cult-classic remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, with Ajay as the protagonist and Tabu in the role of the fierce cop.
Source: IMDb
Rahasya is about a doctor is accused of killing his 18-year-old daughter, despite his pleas of innocence, as all evidence strongly supports him.
Source: IMDb
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, set in the 1940s Calcutta, explores a magical world of nostalgia and 'Expect the Unexpected' in the aftermath of World War II.
Source: IMDb
HIT: The First Case is about Vikram, a 32-year-old cop, faces a high stakes case when a mysterious girl, Preethi, disappears in Hyderabad, requiring his utmost attention.
Source: IMDb