Margot Robbie, Justin Beiber, Vanessa Hudgens, Henry Cavill: New Parents Of Hollywood In 2024 | Republic World
Republic Entertainment Desk
Henry Cavill, who confirmed he and Natalie Viscuso were expecting their first child, shared a selfie on June 16 reflecting on his impending fatherhood and asking for advice.
Source: IMDb
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced their first pregnancy during their May wedding vow renewal.
Source: IMDb
Barbie fame Margot Robbie is also reported to be expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerly. The actress is due to deliver later this year.
Source: IMDb
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first child on July 5th.
Source: IMDb
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child in March of this year.
Source: IMDb
In May, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge welcomed their daughter.
Source: sofiagrainge/instagram
Elizabeth Moss revealed her pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel's show in January, but has not disclosed the identity of her father.
Source: IMDb