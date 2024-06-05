June 5, 2024
Mary Kom To Dangal: Movies Based On Indian Sportswomen
Mary Kom is about Indian boxer Mary Kom's life is chronicled in a film directed by Omung Kumar, written by Saiwyn Quadras, Ramendra Vasishth, Karan Singh Rathore, and starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Source: IMDb
Saala Khadoos: Ritika Singh plays Madhi, a spirited and talented boxer from a fishing village in Tamil Nadu, who defies societal expectations and rises through the ranks.
Kachhe Limbu is about Shubham Yogi directed a film about a wilful young girl striving to fulfil her dreams, often facing rejection and disappointment.
Shabaash Mithu is about Mithali Raj, a former Test and ODI captain of the India women's cricket team. It chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali's life.
Dangal is about Mahavir Singh Phogat, a pehlwani amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.
