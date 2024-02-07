January 19, 2024
Masaan To Newton: Must-Watch Films Of Pankaj Tripathi After Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi is winning hearts for his portrayal as leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Sadhya Ji in Masaan: In the film, the actor played a supporting but impactful role.
Newton: In the film, Pamkaj played the role of an Assistant Commandant, Atma Singh. He provides security to Newton and his team to conduct free and fair voting despite the odds stacked against him.
Bareilly Ki Barfi: Pankaj Tripathi played the role of a supportive father Narottam Mishra, a powerful performance bordering on realism.
Ludo: In the film, Pankaj played the pivotal role of Rahul Satyendra "Sattu" Tripathi. He played a notorious don, who has to settle old scores with Bittu, formerly his right-hand man.
