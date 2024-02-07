February 6, 2024

Mask Girl To Glitch: Popular K-dramas That Won't Be Renewed For Second Season

A Time Called You, a time-traveling Korean romance, follows a grieving woman who travels through time to 1998.

Masked Girl is a black comedy crime thriller that tells the story of an office worker who feels insecure about her appearance and decides to transform into a masked internet personality.

Celebrity delves into the glamorous yet scandalous world of social media stars, focusing on an influencer named Seo A-ri, whose life is a mix of intoxicating highs and lows.

If you enjoy sci-fi mysteries, Glitch would have met your binge-watching needs. However, Netflix chose to cut it too soon.

Based on the Naver webtoon Annarasumanara, Ji Chang Wook stars in The Sound of Magic Korean drama as a supernatural magician.

