February 6, 2024
Mask Girl To Glitch: Popular K-dramas That Won't Be Renewed For Second Season
A Time Called You, a time-traveling Korean romance, follows a grieving woman who travels through time to 1998.
Source: Instagram
Masked Girl is a black comedy crime thriller that tells the story of an office worker who feels insecure about her appearance and decides to transform into a masked internet personality.
Source: Instagram
Celebrity delves into the glamorous yet scandalous world of social media stars, focusing on an influencer named Seo A-ri, whose life is a mix of intoxicating highs and lows.
Source: Instagram
If you enjoy sci-fi mysteries, Glitch would have met your binge-watching needs. However, Netflix chose to cut it too soon.
Source: Instagram
Based on the Naver webtoon Annarasumanara, Ji Chang Wook stars in The Sound of Magic Korean drama as a supernatural magician.
Source: Instagram