January 15, 2024
Master To Petta, Highest-grossing Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi
Jawan stands as Vijay's highest-grossing movie so far which earned over Rs 1152cr globally.
This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Vikram was an action thriller that was released in 2022 and earned over Rs 428cr globally.
Released in 2021, Master is a crime thriller earned Rs 243.6cr globally and was also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Led by Rajnikanth as the led, Petta was a crime thriller that earned Rs 223cr globally and was declared a super hit.
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was released in 2018 and starred Vijay alongside Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay and Silambarasan Rajendar.
Released in 2021, Uppena grossed Rs 92 crores globally and was an action-drama that also starred Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, Gayatri Jayaraman alongside Vijay.
With an earning of Rs 63 crores globally, Vikram Vedha was an action-drama released in 2017 and starred Vijay alongside Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath and Kathir.
