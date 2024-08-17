Republic Entertainment Desk
Mean Streets To The Godfather Part II, Essential Robert De Niro's Movies To Watch
De Niro's first collaboration with Martin Scorsese features him as John "Johnny Boy" Civello, an Italian American navigating crime, a formula that remains successful decades later.
De Niro, who won his first Oscar for his role as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's sequel, contributed significantly to the film's success.
De Niro's transformation into paranoid veteran Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, starring Scorsese, earned him his first Best Actor nomination at the Oscars.
De Niro wins third Oscar nomination in five years for Michael Vronsky, a Best Picture-winning film about three friends whose Vietnam War experiences transform their lives.
De Niro won his second Oscar for his role as boxer Jake LaMotta in Scorsese, making it one of the greatest films of all time.
Scorsese's film and De Niro's portrayal of Rupert Pupkin inspired Todd Phillips' 2019 film, Joker, which stars De Niro as a late-night host.
De Niro, known for his serious roles and dark turns, returns to the big screen as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in a buddy action-comedy co-starring Charles Grodin.
