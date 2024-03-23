March 23, 2024
Meera Chopra Shares A Glimpse Of Her Wedding Album
Meera Chopra took to her social media handle to share photos from her wedding ceremony.
Source: Instagram
Meera Chopra dropped a photo with Priyanka Chopra's mother.
Meera Chopra posed alongside her friends from the film industry.
Meera Chopra captioned her post, "The wedding album."
Meera Chopra exuded charm in a golden ensemble.
Meera Chopra flaunted her sindoor and mangalsutra in one of her wedding photos.
