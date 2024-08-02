Republic Entertainment Desk
Mega North Vs South Clash: Stree 2, Vedaa To Thangalaan, All Releases On Independence Day
Stree 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film, stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.
Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Aparshakti Khurana, is a highly anticipated film about a group of friends who reveal secrets.
Vedaa, an action film inspired by true events, follows a young woman's fight for justice, starring John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Thanglaan, a regional release by Studio Green, based on true events about mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields.
Raghu Thatha, a family entertainer featuring Keerthy Suresh, follows Kayalvizhi, a rebellious young woman, as she navigates between principle and patriarchy on Independence Day.
Double iSmart, a Telugu-language science fiction action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, stars Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film iSmart Shankar.
