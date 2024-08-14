Republic Lifestyle Desk

Mila Kunis Turns 41: Popular Movies To Watch

In The Color Of Time Mila's character, but Catherine's nuanced performance and Kunis's standout role elevate the film, showcasing depth and authenticity.

Mila reprises her role as Carla Dunkler in A Bad Moms Christmas, a raunchy comedy dealing with holiday stress and visiting moms.

Mila Kunis stars as Audrey in The Spy Who Dumped Me, a comedy about a 30-something girl and her best friend Morgan, who face dangerous assassins on a globetrotting adventure.

Ani FaNelli, a writer struggling with a dark past, uncovers a true-crime documentary about a horrific high school shooting, revealing her life's unraveling.

Ted, starring Mila Kunis, delivers a classic Kunis comedy with Lori Collins as John's girlfriend, showcasing her deadpan reactions to Ted's escapades.

Mila's comedic performance as Rachel Jansen in Forgetting Sarah Marshall showcased her comedic skills and earned her a spot as America's awkward crush, helping Peter Bretter over his ex.

