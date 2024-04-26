April 25, 2024
Mind-bending Films You Shouldn't Miss
Coherence is about a group of friends who experience strange events during a dinner party while a comet passes overhead. The film, directed by James Ward Byrkit, is written by Alex Manugian.
Source: IMDb
The Game is about a wealthy San Francisco banker whose life is thrown into chaos after he participates in a mysterious game, questioning if it's a hidden conspiracy to destroy him.
Source: IMDb
Predestination is about a temporal agent who is tasked with preventing a 1975 bomb attack in New York, but the mission goes beyond the bounds of possibility.
Source: IMDb
Jacob's Ladder is about a Vietnam War veteran who grapples with dissociation and dreams, attempting to uncover his past and life. The film stars Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, and Danny Aiello.
Source: IMDb
The Old boy is about Oh Dae-Su who must find his captor within five days after 15 years of imprisonment. The Park Chan-wook directorial film stars Garon Tsuchiya, Nobuaki Minegishi, and Park Chan-wook
Source: IMDb
Enemy is about a man who searches for his exact look-alike after spotting him in a movie. Directed by Dennis Villeneuve, the film is written by José Saramago and Juan Gullón.
Source: IMDb
Inception is about a thief who steals corporate secrets using dream-sharing technology, planting an idea into a C.E.O.'s mind, but his tragic past threatens the project and his team.
Source: IMDb