Mira Rajput's Dress Is Perfect Pick For Autumn Season

As the temperatures dipping, Mira Rajput Kapoor's latest autumn look is giving us major inspiration. The stunning white and pink floral maxi dress is the perfect blend of style and comfort.
Mira's floral maxi dress is a vision in white and pink, with intricate floral patterns that evoke the feeling of a lush summer garden.
The flowy silhouette and V-neckline add a touch of elegance, while the floor-sweeping hem makes it perfect for a perfect autumn evening stroll.
Mira's makeup look is all about enhancing her natural beauty.
Her dewy skin glows with a subtle sheen, while her defined brows and luscious lashes frame her striking features. A soft pink lip color adds a pop of colour to her overall look.
Mira keeps her accessories minimum, opting for a delicate necklace and a pair of statement earrings.
Her hair is styled in loose waves, adding to the effortless charm of her overall look.
