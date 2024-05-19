May 19, 2024
Mitchells vs Machines To Cam: Underrated Movies On Netflix
In a New India characterized by smart holograms and drone superhighways, Cyber Crime detective Saajan Kundu is called out of retirement to investigate a hacked self-driving taxi.
Source: IMDb
Mitchell Vs Machines is about a dysfunctional family's road trip is disrupted by a robot apocalypse, turning them into humanity's last hope.
Source: IMDB
She is about a Mumbai constable's undercover assignment to expose a drug ring leads her to empowerment as she discovers her dormant sexuality's potential.
Source: IMDb
Dr. Arora is an Indian Hindi-language medical drama television series, created by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Kumud Mishra, Raj Arjun, Sandeepa Dhar, and Pitobash Tripathy.
Source: IMDb
Gutur Gu is about Ritu and Anuj, a couple, embark on a romantic journey, starring in the film by Saqib Pandor.
Source: IMDb
Ghoul is about a totalitarian India, a mysterious prisoner confronts his captors by revealing their secrets and unleashing an Arabic folklore demon.
Source: IMDb
Typewriter is about three Goa friends who are searching an old villa for ghosts, but a new family moves in, causing the home's buried past to resurface in chilling ways.
Source: IMDb