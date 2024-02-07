January 11, 2024

Mithila Palkar Turns 31: Films That Featured The Little Things Star

Ori Devuda: Arjun's life takes an unexpected turn after marrying his best friend Anu, leading to regret until a mysterious golden ticket offers a chance at redemption.

Karwaan: Two friends and a chirpy teenager embark on a road trip from Bangalore to Kochi.

Muramba: A seemingly perfect couple shocks their parents by abruptly ending their relationship, sparking attempts at reconciliation in their own language.

Tribhanga: Spanning from the late 1980s to the present day, this film explores the lives of three women, emphasizing the importance of family.

Majha Honeymoon: Rujuta's story unfolds as a 20-year-old girl experiencing Mumbai's iconic landmarks for the first time.

Chopsticks: An insecure woman seeks a transformative experience when enlisting an enigmatic con to recover her stolen car from a Mumbai thug.

Katti Batti: Maddy and Payal's romantic comedy follows their live-in relationship, encountering unexpected events that create distance between them.

