January 11, 2024
Mithila Palkar Turns 31: Films That Featured The Little Things Star
Ori Devuda:
Arjun's life takes an unexpected turn after marrying his best friend Anu, leading to regret until a mysterious golden ticket offers a chance at redemption.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Karwaan:
Two friends and a chirpy teenager embark on a road trip from Bangalore to Kochi.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Muramba:
A seemingly perfect couple shocks their parents by abruptly ending their relationship, sparking attempts at reconciliation in their own language.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Tribhanga:
Spanning from the late 1980s to the present day, this film explores the lives of three women, emphasizing the importance of family.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Majha Honeymoon:
Rujuta's story unfolds as a 20-year-old girl experiencing Mumbai's iconic landmarks for the first time.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Chopsticks:
An insecure woman seeks a transformative experience when enlisting an enigmatic con to recover her stolen car from a Mumbai thug.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Katti Batti:
Maddy and Payal's romantic comedy follows their live-in relationship, encountering unexpected events that create distance between them.
Source: Image/ IMDb