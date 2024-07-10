Modern Family To Hot Pursuit: Must-watch Movies, Web Series Of Sofia Vergara | Republic World
Republic Entertainment Desk
Sofía Vergara, known for her charm and humor, starred as Blanca in Soul Plane, despite moderate box office success and mixed reviews.
Source: IMDb
Hot Pursuit is about a straight-laced Texas cop (Reese Witherspoon) and a fiery widow (Sofía Vergara) team up to evade danger in a high-stakes adventure through Texas.
Source: IMDb
Sofia Vergara stars as the ex-wife alongside a talented trio - Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Dustin Hoffman - each bringing their unique flavor to the film, much like the diverse dishes.
Source: IMDb
In Four Brothers, Ms. Vergara stars as the Spanish girlfriend to a brother, Tyrese, who reunites with him after investigating his foster mother's death.
Source: IMDb
In Lords of Dogtown (2005) Sofía Vergara played the role as Amelia, an iconic role.
Source: IMDb
In Modern Family, Sofia played the role of Gloria, the passionate second wife of Jay Pritchett, earned Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations for her role in the show.
Source: IMDb