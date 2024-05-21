May 21, 2024
Mohanlal's Birthday: Best Movies Of Malayalam Star
Empuraan is about Stephen Nedumpilly's journey to become Khureshi Ab'Ram, the leader of an international crime organization, is portrayed in a film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Barroz is about a 400-year-old spirit, Barroz, guards D'Gama's treasure and is only willing to hand it over to a true descendant of D'Gama.
Kanappa is about a 400-year-old spirit, Barroz, guards D'Gama's treasure and is only willing to hand it over to a true descendant of D'Gama.
Virushbha is about the rebirth of two sworn enemies, focusing on love or revenge, directed by Nanda Kishore and written by Janardhana Maharshi.
Drishyam 2 is about Vijay Salgaonkar, whose family is threatened by an investigation, as he tries to protect them from a new threat.
Spadikam is about a criminal who lives in a small town faces constant conflicts with his strict school headmaster father, affecting their family's lives.
Kireedam is about a young man's life who is thrown into chaos when he intervenes to save his cop father from a ruthless local outlaw, directed by Sibi Malayil and written by A.K. Lohithadas.
