May 19, 2024
Most Anticipated Sequels Of Big Ticket OTT Shows Expected in 2024
Mirzapur 3 is one of the most anticipated series of the year. The show, created by Puneet Krishna, stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The series is one of the most-watched shows on OTT.
Source: IMDb
Taza Khabar 2, starring Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Prathamesh Parab in the lead roles, is expected to stream this year. It is about a sanitation worker who discovers magical powers.
Source: IMDb
Fans of The Family Man are also waiting for the third season. The story revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a National Investigation Agency worker who has to protect both his nation and family.
Source: IMDb
After Panchayat 2 ended on a very tragic note, fans are eagerly waiting for what it has to offer in its third season. The show will start streaming on Prime Video on May 28.
Source: IMDb
Pataal Lok too grabbed headlines upon its release for its spine-chilling plotline. The show, then produced by Anushka Sharma, became a fan favourite and a second season is expected soon.
Source: IMDb
Farzi, the debut series of Shahid Kapoor, received positive reviews upon its release. The makers had announced a season 2 of the series, which also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi and Rashii Khanna.
Source: IMDb
Kaala Paani deals with a deadly illness that slowly becomes a pandemic in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The story ends on a cliff hanger, for which, viewers are curiously waiting for a second part.
Source: IMDb