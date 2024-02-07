January 22, 2024
Most Oscar-nominated Actors With Zero Wins: Glenn Close To Richard Burton
Eight-time Oscar nominee Peter O'Toole waited for decades to win an Oscar but unfortunately passed away in 2013 without any win. For the unversed, All of his nominations were for Best Leading Actor.
Source: IMDb
With 4 nominations for Best Supporting Actress and 4 for Best Lead Actress, Glenn Close had an amazing acting career but it was without an Oscar win. Her most recent one was in Hillbilly Elegy, 2020.
Richard Burton's first Oscar nomination was for a Supporting role. The remaining six were all for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He earned two of them in the 1950s, three in 1960s and two in the 1970s.
Deborah Kerr was nominated half a dozen times between 1950 and 1961. Kerr received all of those nominations for Best Leading Actress rather than six exclusively for Best Supporting Actress.
Receiving her first nomination at the age of 32, Amy Adams now has a total of six - five for supporting performances and one for a lead - with the most recent being for her role in 2018's Vice.
Thelma Ritter earned all six nominations between 1950 and 1962, and notably, all six were for the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award.
Irene Dunne's career began in 1930 and retired in 1952, meaning that all her nominations happened within two decades. All five of her nominations were for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
