January 21, 2024
Mother India To English Vinglish: Inspirational Women Characters In Hindi Movies
Shashi - English Vinglish: A quiet, sweet-tempered housewife endures small slights from her well-educated husband and daughter every day because of her inability to speak and understand English.
Source: IMDb
Rani - Queen: A Delhi girl from a traditional family sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage gets cancelled.
Source: IMDb
Radha - Mother India: Nargis Dutt plays the role of Radha, a righteous woman. She has struggled to raise her children while also dealing with Sukhilala, a greedy local moneylender.
Source: IMDb
Bijli - Parched: The character of Bijli played by Surveen Chawla is an erotic dancer in a traveling entertainment company.
Source: IMDb
Lipstick Under My Burkha: In order to be independent and break free from the conservative society, four women are set on a journey to discover freedom and happiness.
Source: IMDb