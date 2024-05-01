May 1, 2024
Mother's Day 2024: Movies Featuring Empowering Moms
English Vinglish is about a housewife struggles with English language skills, causing daily slights from her educated husband and daughter, as directed by Gauri Shinde and written by Shinde.
Source: IMDb
Good Newwz is about two couples with the same surname are engaged in in-vitro fertilization, but complications arise when they discover that their sperms have been mixed together.
Source: IMDb
We Are Family is about a divorced mother of three children maintains a content family until her former husband introduces his new career-oriented girlfriend.
Source: IMDb
Jazbaa revolves around the tensions that rise when the daughter of the nation's best lawyer is kidnapped, and she must save a rapist from death sentence as ransom within four days.
Source: IMDb
Maatr is about Vidya, who is devastated by her daughter Tia's murder, seeks revenge by battling the corrupt justice system, starring Raveena Tandon, Anurag Arora, and Madhur Mittal.
Source: IMDb
MOM is about a mother, who is furious after her daughter is sexually assaulted at a party, aims to destroy the lives of the four perpetrators who escaped free.
Source: IMDb
The Sky Is Pink revolves around a 25-year-old couple, Aisha Chaudhary, and their daughter, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis.
Source: IMDb