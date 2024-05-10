May 10, 2024
Mother's Day 2024: Movies To Watch With Your Mom
Little Women is about Jo March who shares her life story with the March sisters, four young women determined to live on their own terms.
Source: IMDb
Mother's day is about Nina, a former NATO agent, must use her lethal skills to save her kidnapped son, Max, from ruthless gangsters, a double chance for adrenaline and the possibility of a better life
Step Mom is about a terminally ill woman who faces her ex-husband's new lover, who will become their children's stepmother, directed by Chris Columbus, written by Gigi Levangie, Jessica Nelson.
Lady Bird is set in 2002, a 17-year-old girl from Sacramento, California, grows artistically and is portrayed by Greta Gerwig, with stars including Saoirse Ronan, Lauraurie Metcalf, and Tracy Letts.
The Blind Side is about Michael Oher, a homeless, traumatized boy, became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick thanks to a caring woman and her family.
Lion is about a five-year-old Indian boy, adopted by an Australian couple after being lost, sets out 25 years later to find his lost family.
The Guilt Trip is about Andy Brewster who embarks on a life-changing road trip with his mom, transforming it into a cross-country adventure directed by Anne Fletcher.
