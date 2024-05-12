May 12, 2024

Mothers Day: Gauahar Khan Shares Unseen Photos From Pregnancy, Motherhood

To commemorate the occasion of Mothers Day, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures tracing her journey from pregnancy to becoming a mother.

Source: Instagram

Gauahar gave birth to her son Zehaan, on May 10, last year.

The actress' photo dump carried videos of the time leading up to her delivery, which saw her receive blessings and well wishes from all her family.

Gauahar also shared a video of her cradling Zehaan to sleep, during the early days.

The adjoining caption, saw Gauahar express gratitude for having been able to work up till the eighth month of her pregnancy.

She also shared a glimpse of her tending to Zehaan, as she also completed her professional commitments.

The family of three, recently celebrated Zehaan's 1st birthday, on May 10.

