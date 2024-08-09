Republic Entertainment Desk

Mouni Roy's Mushy Birthday Wish For Husband Suraj Nambiar Is All Things Love

On August 9, Mouni Roy celebrated her husband Suraj Nambiar's birthday with a heartwarming post, making him feel special.

Source: imouniroy/instagram

Mouni Roy shared love-filled Instagram photos with her partner Suraj, expressing her unwavering love and wishing him a happy birthday.

The caption expresses love for her husband, who built her fantasy in real life, and for his perfections and ideosyncracies. She wishes him a happy birthday and cherishes the best days of her life.

One of the photos shows her strolling through the streets

In another candid photo, both are seen smiling at each other and posing for each other

In this photo of the couple, Mouni Roy's husband is seen giving her a kiss on the neck.

In this photo, Mouni and her husband are seen hugging each other.

