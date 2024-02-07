February 5, 2024
Mouni Roy Shares Her 'Unparalleled Experience' Of Visiting Ashram
Mouni Roy recently took to her social media handle to share a string of photos from her recent visit to an ashram.
Source: Instagram
Mouni Roy captioned her post, "तुम ही मेरे आदि, तुम ही मेरे अनंत .. शिव शिव."
Mouni Roy further wrote, "An unparalleled experience every time at the @isha.foundation love love going back to the ashram."
Mouni Roy shared a picture of her meditating and wrote, "It’s my safe haven.. cannot explain in words the bliss I experience when I’m there."
Mouni Roy offered her prayers to Lord Shiva's idol.
Mouni Roy posed with her friend in front of Lord Shiva's idol.
