April 25, 2024
Have You Watched These Moushumi Chatterjee Starrer Films?
Anuraag is about a philanthropic grandfather who faces his worst fears at the end of his life, learning his grandson has blood cancer, causing him to question his remembrance.
Source: IMDb
Swarag Narak is about three married couples: Tripathi and Mary, Geeta and Vinod, and Shobha and Vicky Kapoor, who are unhappy, jealous, and possessive, leading to a tragic end.
Source: IMDb
Roti Kapda Aur Makaan is about Bharat, a family leader, who faces challenges after his father's death, starring Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and Moushumi Chatterjee.
Source: IMDb
Naina is about a self-conscious bride grappling with the memory of her husband's deceased first wife, directed by Kanak Mishra and starring Shashi Kapoor, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Rehman Khan.
Source: IMDb
Zindagi is about Raghu Shukla, a man from India, who lives with his wife Sarojini, two sons Naresh and Ramesh, and three children, directed by Ravi Tandon.
Source: IMDb
Swayamvar is about Durgadevi Bhargav, the second wife of Amirchand Bhargav, who is oppressive and mistreats her family, while Ratanlal seeks marriages with Ram and Laxman, and Makhanlal and Jwala.
Source: IMDb
Angoor directed by Gulzar, tells the story of identical twins and mistaken identities, featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Deven Verma, and Aruna Irani.
Source: IMDb