May 21, 2024
Movies Based On Real Life Gangsters: D-Day To Shootout At Lokhandwala
Shootout At Lokhandwala is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, tells the story of Maya Dolas, a notorious gangster, and the standoff between Mumbai Police and the gang on 16 November 1991.
Source: IMDb
Nikkhil Advani's D-Day, successfully brings in The Most Wanted Man in India, but something goes horribly wrong .
Source: IMDb
Once Upon A Time In Mumbai is based on 1970s Mumbai, a smuggler rises to power, a younger gangster seeks his overthrow, and a police officer is caught in the middle.
Source: IMDb
Daddy based on true story of Arun Gawli, a dreaded don, politician, and rival of India's powerful crime boss, Dawood Ibrahim, is set in Mumbai's impoverished Dagdi Chawl during the 1970s and 1980s.
Source: IMDb
Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a young woman, duped and sold to a brothel, uses underworld connections to reclaim her power and rule the world she once belonged to.
Source: IMDb
Haseena Parkar is based on Haseena's brother Dawood, who leads a criminal life, escapes to Dubai after 1993 bomb blasts, causing Haseena to face trouble.
Source: IMDb
Vaastav: The Reality is the film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is a story about an innocent man who becomes involved in crime due to his mistake.
Source: IMDb