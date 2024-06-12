June 11, 2024
Movies Based On Real Life Plane Crashes
The Downfall of Boeing is about the investigators who reveal that Boeing's perceived prioritisation of profit over safety may have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within a few months.
Source: IMDb
Society of The Snow is about a rugby team whose flight crashes on a glacier in the Andes, leaving only a few survivors in one of the world's toughest environments.
Sully is about Chesley Sullenberger, a hero who saves passengers and crew after landing a damaged plane on the Hudson River, despite criticism of his recklessness.
Alive is about the city in chaos due to an unknown infection, but one survivor remains in isolation. The story follows Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye, and Jeon Bae-soo.
United 93 is a real-time account of United Flight 93, a plane hijacked on September 11th, 2001, revealing the foiled terrorist plot by passengers.
The Captain is about a pilot and flight crew who work to ensure passenger safety after a commercial aeroplane windshield shatters at 30,000 feet.
The film, Flight explores the tumultuous events following the miraculous landing of airline pilot Whip Whitaker following a mid-air catastrophe.
