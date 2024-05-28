May 27, 2024
Movies For Students To Watch During Summer Vacation
Piku is the quirky comedy that revolves around the eccentric relationship between a daughter and her aging father, featuring stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan.
Source: IMDb
Charlie's Angels are based on the action when a young systems engineer exposes a dangerous technology, putting their lives on the line to protect everyone.
Source: IMDb
Being John Malkovich is about the puppeteer discovers a portal leading into the head of movie star John Malkovich, directed by Spike Jonze, stars John Cusack, Cameron Diaz.
Source: IMDb
Phineas and Ferb is based on along with their pet platypus, plan to stay ahead of their sister, while their pet plots against Dr. Doofenshmirtz.
Source: IMDb
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about Kabir and Naina who forms a bond during a trekking trip, but Kabir leaves India to pursue his career. Years later, they reconnect, but Kabir cherishes his dreams more.
Source: IMDb
Captain Phillips is about the 2009 hijacking of the US-flagged MV Maersk Alabama by Somali pirates, the first American cargo ship in two centuries, is the true story of Captain Richard Phillips.
Source: IMDb
The Breakfast Club is about five high school students who meet in Saturday detention and discover they have more in common than they thought, directed by John Hughes and written by him.
Source: IMDb