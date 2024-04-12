April 11, 2024
Movies Of Diljit Dosanjh To Watch Before Amar Singh Chamkila
Udta Punjab is about a story that revolves around drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab and how the youth have succumbed to it en-masse resulting in a socio-economic decline.
Source: IMDb
Phillauri is about a man marries a tree to protect his love life, but the tree's spirit surpasses expectations, with stars including Anushka Sharma, Dijit Dosanjh, and Suraj Sharma.
Source: IMDb
Good Newzz is about the couples with the same surname undergo in-vitro fertilization, but complications arise when sperms are mixed, with stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Dilip Dosanjh.
Source: IMDb
Soorma is a film about a player's miraculous comeback after a near-death experience, showcasing the human spirit's triumph through determination, hard work, and passion for sports.
Source: IMDb
Crew is about three hard-working women face unwarranted situations and lie webs in a film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri.
Source: IMDb
A fearless Indian ghost hunter, who traps ghosts in bottles, falls in love with a ghost, directed by Rohit Jugraj.
Source: IMDb
Jatt and Juliet is about Fateh Singh and Pooja, who meet in Canada, sparking a spark, but life's plan is different for them. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh.
Source: IMDb